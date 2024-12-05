Twilight challenge: Upbeat India take on desperate Australia

CHENNAI: It's that time of the tour Down Under again. The breathtaking evening skies of Adelaide and Test cricket under the lights with the pink-ball seaming around like nobody's business. The Indian team, and fans, wouldn't forget the last time they were here.

36 all out. While fans would never want to relive it again, back then, Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach of the team, had asked the team to wear their lowest Test score ever like a badge of honour. And boy, did they do. From arguably the lowest point of Indian cricket on the field in the last decade, they made it into what is perhaps the greatest Test series win for the country.

Four years on, as India are back in South Australia for yet another pink-ball contest, it is hard to say whether they will be looking at the scars of that match or the glory that followed. However, things are clearly different from 2020.

For starters, India is coming into the match with a 1-0 lead in Perth. More than the win, the manner in which it happened and the way the younger generation rose to the occasion on their first visit Down Under will give them a lot of confidence. So much so that captain Rohit Sharma, who was injured and missed the last pink-ball Test, had pushed himself down the order to keep the successful KL Rahul-Yashasvi Jaiswal pair at the top. Then there are the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana who showed that they belong at the highest level on debut in Perth.