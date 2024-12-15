Head dominates Indian attack for back-to-back hundred as Australia reach 234 for 3 at tea

BRISBANE: India's nemesis Travis Head smashed his second hundred in as many games to help Australia gain a distinct advantage in the third Test here on Sunday.

Australia, who were put under pressure by India in the morning session, gathered 130 runs in the afternoon without the loss of a wicket.

Head (103 batting off 118) made the difference in Adelaide and his successive hundred took the hosts to 234 for three at tea on day two.

Returning to form, Steve Smith (65 batting off 149) stood solid at the other end as the duo shared an unbeaten 159-run stand for the fourth wicket.

The southpaw, who made a match-winning 140 in the previous Test, once again lorded over the Indian bowlers who ran out of ideas against him. Even the field placements were questionable with the visitors having a deep point and deep square leg early in Head's innings, allowing the explosive batter pace his innings. The short balls were attempted when Head was well set and he duly put them away with disdain. His unconquered effort comprised 13 fours.

Akash Deep bowled well, especially to Smith, but could not get a breakthrough.

Struggling for runs, Smith reverted to his trademark exaggerated shuffle, to keep the Indians at bay. He found it tough to get going initially before gaining the confidence to go for horizontal bat shots.