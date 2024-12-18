Cricket world pays tribute to Ashwin as all-time great retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI: Luminaries from the world of cricket paid glowing tributes to Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, following his announcement to retire from international cricket. The 38-year-old off-spinner, who leaves behind a remarkable legacy, has enriched the game with his skill and intelligence, earning widespread admiration from teammates and opponents alike.
India captain Virat Kohli led the tributes, reflecting on their "14 years of camaraderie," while coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Ashwin’s impact on future generations. Ajinkya Rahane, who frequently stood at slip to Ashwin, recalled the bowler’s knack for creating wicket-taking opportunities with every delivery.
"I've played with you for 14 years, and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional, and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli posted on X.
"I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you, Ash. Your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none, and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.
"Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything, buddy," Kohli added.
Ashwin announced his decision during a press conference at the Gabba after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw. Earlier in the day, Kohli was seen embracing Ashwin in the dressing room during a heartfelt conversation. An emotional Ashwin was spotted wiping his eyes, sparking speculation before the official announcement.
With 765 international wickets, Ashwin is India’s second-highest wicket-taker after Anil Kumble. His 537 wickets in 106 Test matches place him seventh on the overall list of Test cricket’s most prolific bowlers.
"The privilege of seeing you grow from a young bowler to a legend of modern cricket is something I wouldn’t trade for the world! I know that generations of bowlers to come will say, ‘I became a bowler because of Ashwin.’ You will be missed, brother," remarked Gambhir.
Former India coach Ravi Shastri commended Ashwin’s contributions to Indian cricket during his tenure as coach.
"Hey Ash, congratulations on a magnificent career, old boy. You were an invaluable asset during my tenure as coach and enriched the game immensely with your skill and craft. God bless," wrote Shastri, now a commentator.
India’s highest wicket-taker, Anil Kumble, also lauded Ashwin’s illustrious career.
"Your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here’s to an even brighter future off the field!" Kumble posted.
Ajinkya Rahane praised Ashwin’s cleverness as a bowler, stating, "Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling; every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter!"
Harbhajan Singh, India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, acknowledged Ashwin’s consistency and ambition.
"Your ambition as a Test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag-bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements, and hopefully, we’ll see you more often now," Harbhajan wrote on X.
Yuvraj Singh celebrated Ashwin’s adaptability and grit.
"Well played, Ash, and congratulations on a legendary journey! From spinning webs around the best in the world to standing tall in tough situations, you’ve been a real asset to the team. Welcome to the other side!" remarked Yuvraj.
Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Ashwin as the "GOAT" and Tamil Nadu’s greatest-ever cricketer.
"A GOAT retires. Well done on what’s been an outstanding career. Proud to have played with you and the greatest ever to have played from Tamil Nadu. Much love, and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends," said Karthik.
Former India stars Suresh Raina and Mohammad Kaif joined the chorus in hailing Ashwin’s legacy, recognising him as one of the sharpest cricketing minds of his generation.
International cricketing greats also expressed their admiration. Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs noted Ashwin’s batting credentials, saying, "Only one on the list with six Test 100s."
West Indies legend Ian Bishop praised Ashwin’s contribution to the game.
"Glad you came, and that you were a part of the international game for so long, with such excellence. You taught, you educated, and you entertained," Bishop remarked.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan added, "Thanks, Ashwin. Have loved watching you play for India."
Ashwin concludes his career as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619).