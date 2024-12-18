Cricket world pays tribute to Ashwin as all-time great retires from international cricket

NEW DELHI: Luminaries from the world of cricket paid glowing tributes to Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday, following his announcement to retire from international cricket. The 38-year-old off-spinner, who leaves behind a remarkable legacy, has enriched the game with his skill and intelligence, earning widespread admiration from teammates and opponents alike.

India captain Virat Kohli led the tributes, reflecting on their "14 years of camaraderie," while coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Ashwin’s impact on future generations. Ajinkya Rahane, who frequently stood at slip to Ashwin, recalled the bowler’s knack for creating wicket-taking opportunities with every delivery.

"I've played with you for 14 years, and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional, and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli posted on X.

"I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you, Ash. Your skill and match-winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none, and you will always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket.

"Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything, buddy," Kohli added.