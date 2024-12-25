Border-Gavaskar Trophy: From Melbourne with season's greetings

MELBOURNE: Travis Head was running back and forth on one corner of the outfield at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. As you walk out a little and come to the nets, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuchagne and Sam Konstas were batting in the outdoor nets. It’s 8.45 AM on a sunny Christmas Day morning and those are the only two sections of the entire venue that were going on like business as usual.

Out of on the field, it was hard to keep count of what was happening. On one side, Nathan Lyon was bowling to a few kids as Labuschagne was throwing around the ball. Mitchell Marsh was holding his newborn and Pat Cummins’ partner was playing with their son as the Australian captain was trying to juggle between captaincy and dad duties.

While Head was doing what he was doing because of the fitness test he had to go through, it was hard not to imagine Smith and Labuschagne bat on any given day. Konstas, meanwhile, was trying to work on some last minute things before his historic debut. For the rest, it was a day of family and unwinding before the big Boxing Day Test. For a group who travels for better part of the year, they get to spend the evening with their respective families on Christmas Eve before getting together at the ground. The players and their partners have their share of fun while recording the memories they make as much as possible. At one point, Lyon told the local staff that he and his family were going to walk back to the hotel. Usman Khawaja took a stroll with his daughter and wife even as Head went out to have a hit in the nets before finalising his place in the XI.