Where will India captain Rohit Sharma bat in Boxing Day Test?

MELBOURNE: It's been a question that followed India captain Rohit Sharma from the moment he landed in Perth. While there's no question that Sharma has struggled for form since the start of the home season against Bangladesh, the fact that KL Rahul was the best batter for India in Perth meant, the senior walking back in was not as straightforward.
India won the first Test and debates over Sharma's position only grew in the lead up to the pink-ball match against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. With the Indian captain batting in middle-order there, it was all but confirmed that he was moving down. And Sharma confirmed the same in Adelaide.
However, despite the move, runs weren't coming. His poor run continued in Adelaide and Brisbane but the one thing Sharma has done all through this tour is to give direct answers for any team related questions. Whether it's his form or R Ashwin's retirement or his batting position, he had been upfront in clarifying his position. Until Tuesday.
When Sharma was asked if he would continue to bat in middle-order, for the first time in the series, the Indian captain didn't give a straight answer. "Let's not worry about who bats where," Sharma said before adding, "Something that we need to figure out and not something I would be discussing here. We will do what is best for the team."
Is it an indication of him contemplating opening again or is there some other shuffle the team is trying to make, only time will tell. But the fact that Sharma did not give a direct answer makes one wonder if there will be some sort of change in the batting order. If Sharma does open it is likely to be in place of KL Rahul. What will also be interesting to see is if Rahul is pushed one spot down with Shubman Gill, who's struggling to get some runs, batting in middle or the senior of the two making a direct swap with Sharma.
There is a lot to play for in Melbourne from the Border Gavaskar Trophy to a spot in the World Test Championship final. And come Thursday, Sharma and his team will do whatever they think is the best to ensure India have the best chance of winning the Boxing Day Test.