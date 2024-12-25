Where will India captain Rohit Sharma bat in Boxing Day Test?

MELBOURNE: It's been a question that followed India captain Rohit Sharma from the moment he landed in Perth. While there's no question that Sharma has struggled for form since the start of the home season against Bangladesh, the fact that KL Rahul was the best batter for India in Perth meant, the senior walking back in was not as straightforward.

India won the first Test and debates over Sharma's position only grew in the lead up to the pink-ball match against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra. With the Indian captain batting in middle-order there, it was all but confirmed that he was moving down. And Sharma confirmed the same in Adelaide.

However, despite the move, runs weren't coming. His poor run continued in Adelaide and Brisbane but the one thing Sharma has done all through this tour is to give direct answers for any team related questions. Whether it's his form or R Ashwin's retirement or his batting position, he had been upfront in clarifying his position. Until Tuesday.