Cricket

Record-setting 87,242 fans flock MCG on opening day of Boxing Day Test

The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test had been sold out over two weeks ahead of the clash.
The official attendance figure is displayed on the scoreboard on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.
The official attendance figure is displayed on the scoreboard on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.Photo | AFP
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MELBOURNE: A record 87,242 spectators filled the stands at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, setting a new mark for the highest single-day attendance in a five-day match between the two teams.

The tickets for the opening day of the fourth Test had been sold out over two weeks ahead of the clash.

The audience witnessed a thrilling day of cricket as debutant Sam Konstas took on Jasprit Bumrah in the first session before the Indian pacer swung the momentum in his team's favour in the final session.

Australia ended the opening day at a solid 311 for six.

The five-match series is locked at 1-1.

The official attendance figure is displayed on the scoreboard on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on December 26, 2024.
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Sam Konstas' few good punches on debut
india vs australia
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Border Gavaskar Trophy

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com