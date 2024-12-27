Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pitch invader who tried to hug Kohli booked by police

MELBOURNE: It was the 97th over of the Australian innings. Pat Cummins and Steve Smith were cruising through and India were looking for their first breakthrough of the day. And then, out of nowhere, ran in a fan from the Yarra Park side onto the field towards the Indian slip cordon.

He ran straight toward Rohit Sharma, who was shocked and understandably upset before evading the invader. Virat Kohli was next. He stood firm as the intruder put his hand on the shoulder while the former India captain handled the situation without losing his cool. It didn’t take long for the security personnel to get there and escort the intruder out of the ground.

Wearing a blue shirt that read “Free” written on the Ukrainian flag, the fan was soon taken away from the venue. Later in the day, Victoria police released a statement saying that they have charged the 25-year-old who ran into the Melbourne Cricket Ground at about 11 AM on Friday. “He was apprehended by security and handed over to police to be interviewed. The 25-year-old NSW man has been charged with entering a sporting competition space and disrupting play, pursuant to the Major Sporting Events Act 67(2) and trespass. He has been bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 March 2025,” the statement read.