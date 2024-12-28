Nitish Kumar Reddy: A star is born

MELBOURNE: Imagine being Mutyala Reddy right now. You are at the lower stands of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with your wife and daughter. Your son Nitish K Reddy — the one you have been with every step of the way, watching and doing everything in your power to help him in his cricket — runs towards you, kneels in front of you and dedicates a hundred, his first one for India in Test cricket, to you and family.

You let out all your pent-up emotions. Your wife is visibly in tears as you let out a roar and feel as proud as you have ever been of your son. Just as Nitish walks across the field, you see the entire Indian team and support staff gather around to welcome your son on the boundary ropes. He, along with Washington Sundar, has just saved the day for India in front of 83,000 fans in a crucial Test match against Australia. You couldn’t control your tears as you get interviewed by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan where you try and describe what has been an unforgettable day.

Just as they call stumps, with your son remaining unbeaten on 105, you and your family get swarmed by the fans. You slowly try to move towards the exit, but you cannot. Fans, who got their voice because of what your son did on the field for India, and the media, who want to record this historic moment, kind of, mob your family and try to walk with you. Everyone wants to know what it feels like to be Nitish’s father, what it is to be here in this moment to witness your 21-year-old son rise to the occasion and announce his arrival as an international cricketer.

All you could manage to express is “Great moment, first international hundred for Nitish, very very very special day. A good day.” Your wife is overwhelmed by emotions as well while your daughter handles the media. Even as you pose for selfies with the fans and be a part of the videos media try to record, you are slowly escorted out of the iconic venue.

What must it feel like to be Mutyala Reddy? What must it be like to see the dream that you built with your son after leaving your job to focus on his cricket become reality? What must it be like for Nitish, as a 21-year-old, to become an overnight hero for a billion people in front of your family?

“You work hard all these years for that moment, isn't it?” Hanuma Vihari, who was Nitish’s captain when he made his List A debut for Andhra, tries to explain. “To make your family proud, to make your country proud and also to get your first Test hundred is a dream come true. First hundred is always special and that feeling, I don't think you can express in words,” Vihari, who was India’s hero in Sydney three years ago, tells The New Indian Express.