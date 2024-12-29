Meet the parents: Reddys who kept the dream alive

“To meet Gavaskar sir, I am not exaggerating, he is like a God to me. Sachin Tendulkar gaaru, Gavaskar gaaru, Rahul Dravid gaaru all these people are looked at as Gods of sport. To meet them, it felt like meeting God. That is why I asked for his blessings and fell on his feet. From a young age, we have clapped and watched them play. When someone like him is in happy tears because of my son what is wrong in getting his blessings?“

Where did Mutyala come from? A humble government employee who wanted to make his son, who was as mischievous as any kid his age would be — a cricketer. So much so that he had to quit his job because he was about to be transferred to Udaipur. While Nitish was coming up the ranks, he had not even played for Andhra yet and Mutyala had 25 years of service left. Confused by the decisions, he sat down with his wife Manasa and discussed. “Sometimes I thank her a lot. If she had questioned me that day I would have gone for the job but when I said what I said she responded by saying anything is fine with me. Since you want to be a doctor, let’s make the daughter a doctor but I will take our son into cricket.”

From that day till the pandemic, Nitish’s cricket was his dad’s full-time job. He would go to the ground in the morning with Nitish and come back with him only in the evening. There was no drop-off and pick up. Even if he was the only one on the ground where Nitish was playing, Mutyala was there. When things went well, he would come back home happy and if it didn’t his wife would know and try to balance it out with jokes in the evening.

Through all this Nitish remained the mischievous kid who loved playing cricket. He would hit the ball into neighbour’s house or throw stones at the mango trees on the way back from school and his uncle and sister would be facing the heat. It was only when the pandemic hit, that Nitish changed upside down. He saw the struggles, especially financial ones, the family went through and realised he had to take up responsibility.

Manasa too had a conversation with him. “I told him ‘How daddy was when he got married and how he is now. You have to do it for him and take him to a good position.’ ‘Nenu chesthanu amma’ he would say. He said that he would do it. He did what I asked him to do,” says the happy mother.