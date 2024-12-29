'Some people doubted me, I just want to prove them wrong', says Nitish Reddy

MELBOURNE: Nitish Reddy aimed to silence critics and sceptics who doubted his ability to excel in the Test format, and his gritty century at the iconic MCG was his way of proving that he belongs at the highest level of cricket.

A few former players, including a former chairman of selectors, were sceptical about Reddy's elevation as a Test player. However, with 293 runs in six innings and a batting average of over 58, he has emphatically responded to his critics.

Reddy’s 114 formed the cornerstone of India’s first-innings total of 369 and drew widespread attention to the young batter.

Asked if he ever believed he would be the highest scorer in the team, Reddy said: “Some people doubted me, like a youngster who played IPL can’t perform in such a big series. I know a lot of people did talk like that,” Reddy said, expressing his frustration after the end of the fourth day’s play.

“I just want to prove them wrong about what they have said about me, and that’s what I am doing. I want people to know that I am here to give my 100 per cent for the Indian team,” the 21-year-old stated, his plain speaking as aggressive as his purposeful batting.

Asked how he viewed the past month, during which his life changed, he was quick to respond: “I guess for you guys, it is like one or two months. For me, it’s like, I can see my past two to three years—how hard I’ve been working on my batting and bowling.”

A lot of people are unaware that Reddy had hired side-arm throwdown experts before the start of the 2024 IPL and practised against deliveries cranked up to 145 kmph from around 18 yards.

“After the first IPL season, I realised what I had to improve in my batting, and I came up with a plan. When I got the off-season, I worked a lot on my batting, and that’s what is giving results now.

“It’s not about one month or two months; I have done the work over the last two to three years to be here.”