Sharma and Co hit self destruct button to lose by 184 runs in record MCG Test

MELBOURNE: Once again, it all began with a Rishabh Pant brainfade. From 33/3 on the brink of lunch while chasing 340, India had batted through a session without losing a wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked better than he did in Perth, with Pant giving him company.

When the duo walked out on the field at 3.30 PM in front of an all-time record attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, it was cinema. Test cricket seemed like it was here to stay. The fading lights and the seniors had fallen - as they had been through the series - and it was on the next generation to get India through the day.

Jaiswal was at the forefront of it, while Pant tried to restrain himself from doing anything reckless. Only two days ago, Pant had scooped his way back to the pavilion, leading Sunil Gavaskar to lose his cool on air. “Stupid, stupid, stupid,” Gavaskar yelled on air while being on ABC radio commentary.

The last thing Pant would want is to frustrate the legend, whose name is on the trophy India are trying to retain, once again. That is also the last thing India would want. For the ones to follow were Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, and Nitish K Reddy.

Make no mistake, they are all capable batters, but it was the kind of pitch where getting your eye in is more difficult than building on it. It seemed like Pant was well aware of it.

The left-hander had played more than 100 balls, gotten hit on the arm, while hitting just two fours until that point despite getting through Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

However, it was only a matter of time. On the fourth ball of the 59th over, Pant tried to dispatch a long hop from Head into the stands but instead ended up skiing it to Mitch Marsh at long-on. An unnecessary dismissal at a time when India needed him to stay in the middle. They had seven wickets, including three tailenders. They had 34 overs left to face and 219 runs to chase.

At that point, not one person at the venue was thinking of an Indian win. It was long gone when they were reduced to 33/3, with a struggling Sharma and Kohli falling - one tried and faltered, while the latter kind of threw it away.