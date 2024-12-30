Yashasvi Jaiswal's caught-behind dismissal sparks controversy

MELBOURNE: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's contentious dismissal sparked a controversy on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia here on Monday, as third umpire Saikat Sharfuddoula ruled him out despite no edge being registered on the Snicko.

Jaiswal, who was batting on 84, miscued a hook off pacer Pat Cummins' short-pitched, down-the-leg delivery, and the batter was initially given not out by on-field umpire Joel Wilson after Australia appealed for a caught-behind dismissal.

However, upon review, third umpire Saikat adjudged that there was a deflection off Jaiswal's gloves/bat based on the visual evidence.

Saikat overruled the Snicko, which showed no spike, leading to chants of "cheater, cheater" around the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jaiswal was ousted after playing a solid 84 off 208 deliveries.

At one stage, he seemed to steer India to a draw before the visitors lost wickets in clusters in their chase of 340, eventually going down by 184 runs.

The left-hander argued with the on-field umpires over the decision before walking back.