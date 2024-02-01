India vs England: Seeking series turnaround

VISAKHAPATNAM: Cape Town? Win. Chennai? Win. Melbourne? Win. Visakhapatnam?

India knows this drill. They know the question so well the last three times it was put to them, they answered it with big Ws. For a side that doesn't lose many bilateral series, they have ceded ground at the first of asking multiple times. Since the series in Australia at the end of 2020, they have lost the opening Test thrice. They ended up winning the series on all three occasions.

It isn't dissimilar on home turf. They have ended up losing or drawing the opening Test of a series five times since 2016. The run began with England showed stiff resistance in Rajkot. Australia overturned the hosts at Pune in 2017. Sri Lanka held out at Eden Gardens later that year. The Black Caps drew a match with one wicket remaining in Kanpur in 2020 before Joe Root's men condemned Virat Kohli & Co. in Chennai a few months later.

The common theme that links all five games? The hosts won each of the five games that followed to either consolidate their position or come back into the series. It's what makes them such dangerous opponents at home. Producing one near perfect Test high on luck is what's needed to go in front. But teams need to produce the same sort of match twice in succession to even get close to them in these conditions. Consider this. Somebody has to bat like Ollie Pope, bowl like Tom Hartley while ensuring there are good starts to both innings. They should also hope the hosts spurn multiple opportunities to close the match. Invariably, all of them have failed because the natural order of the universe has been restored.