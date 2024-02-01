Legacy, longevity and the return of James Anderson

VISAKHAPATNAM: When James Anderson walks out for his 184th Test on Friday, he will become one of the oldest to feature in the format in India in the 21st century. If the visitors bowl first, the age difference will be tangible straightaway. If and when he bowls to Yashasvi Jaiswal, he would be bowling to a batter who wasn't born when he made his domestic debut. At some point, Anderson will likely be replaced by debutant Shoaib Bashir.

When Bashir was born, the 41-year-old had already played seven Tests. If Ben Stokes prefers to replace Anderson with Rehan Ahmed, it will be starker. When Ahmed was born on August 13, 2004, the Lancashire-born seamer was playing his 10th Test. The other frontline bowler in the visitors' attack — Tom Hartley — is 24 and has played one game. Any way you look, the bowling attack they have named for the second match is incredible.

What it hides, though, is the trust the management has placed in the veteran to lead a bowling attack in what is likely to be hot and unfavourable conditions for seamers.

Anderson, of course, felt some of those conditions in Hyderabad when he was tasked with carrying the drinks at various points. From the outside, it may not look like a huge deal but skipper Ben Stokes pointed out what he brings to the table, even when he's not actively contributing by bowling. "I think that's just Jimmy's attitude," he said during the pre-match press conference. "If people can understand when they are not part of the playing XI that they can still have a huge influence on Test match week, then that is great. It's small things like being 12th man when it's hot, lads need rehydrating and we need to concentrate the whole time with guys coming on and off the field. Even guys who aren't in the XI have a real understanding that they are contributing, albeit not physically in the game."