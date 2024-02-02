India v England: JaisWALL stands tall in Vizag, lifts India to 336/6 as other batters falter

VISAKHAPATNAM: India wanted to book a bed and breakfast on a pitch high on batting nutrients (read: run-making). By lunch, those plans were in some danger of unravelling as both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had failed to capitalise on a good batting surface. The jeopardy was dialled up to 10 as the batting line-up was low on form, total runs and experience.

However, experience is one of those things that's difficult to quantify on most days. Sure, it counts for something but what exactly? Perhaps, like Ben Stokes said, it's overrated. On Friday, Yashasvi Jaiswal put his hands up with a commanding display to put India in an okay-ish position on the opening day of the second Test.

On a day when some of the other batters were happy to play the long game, Jaiswal's naturally attacking instincts took over. A day before the Test, batting coach Vikram Rathour said he wanted his wards to show instinct. The southpaw showed it from the word go, with two of his first three scoring shots being boundaries, both coming front of square off Joe Root, who shared the new ball with James Anderson.

His opening partner, though, was being cautious. Perhaps, it was a natural byproduct of a line-up lacking an elder statesman apart from him. He was also cautious of wanting to make the best use of the surface after winning the toss for the first time in six Tests. Whatever it was, it didn't look all that convincing. In the process, the hosts also failed to put a few boundary balls away.

The sucker punch came along as debutant Shoaib Bashir removed him, the fielder at leg-slip completing a low catch.

With Rajat Patidar, on debut, and a Ravindra Jadeja-shaped hole in the middle-order, the onus was on the top order to stand up. It's why Rohit's experience as an opener was priceless. He has been the world's best in these conditions over the last three years. With him gone just after the first hour, the task to marshall it may have been on the likes of Gill or Shreyas Iyer. The former is seemingly the heir to the Virat Kohli throne while the latter is one of the best spin-hitters in this team. Both of them, worryingly from an Indian perspective, continued to bely those prophecies.