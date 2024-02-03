Of skill, temperament and execution: How Jasprit Bumrah reverse swung the fortunes for India

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ben Stokes had made a passable 'what the actual duck (replace duck with a word that rhymes with it for exact synopsis)' expression after Jasprit Bumrah had sent his stumps flying in Hyderabad. It wasn't quite as theatrical but the England skipper had the same reaction when the pacer castled him late on Saturday to put the hosts in command of the second Test against England.

An hour or so later, Bumrah revealed that was one of the few wickets he hadn't legislated for. Not in that fashion any way. "I don't know what Stokes was thinking but that was the only delivery when I attempted an outswing, the ball went straight," he told the media in the post-day press conference. "Maybe he had seen the shine and thought the ball would go away but it came in straight."

He explained why he came back earlier than anticipated in the second session. "When Mukesh (Kumar) started after lunch, there was reverse swing. So, I got the message that the ball is reverse-swinging and the ball is relatively hard, so I might have to come back early. I was not thinking of bowling a magical delivery.

"At that time (explaining Pope's wicket), the ball was relatively hard. So yes, there was some reverse swing. When it's reverse-swinging, you don't have to bowl magical deliveries every ball. So I had bowled a few away-going deliveries. There was a thought going on in my head... 'what do I bowl? Should I bowl a length delivery coming in or should I go for a yorker?' But I had not bowled a yorker till then. I thought 'Okay, might as well take a chance with that' and it did swing a lot. The execution was good."

The art of reverse swing itself is easy to understand but it can be complex to execute it. Considering the ban on saliva and pristine outfields, it can be hard to get the ball to move viciously. One water-cooler-based press-box theory is that because the England batters go hard and very early, the ball can get scuffed up fairly quickly.