Kerala all-rounder Sajana Sajeevan: From paddy field cricket to overnight star for Mumbai Indians

BENGALURU: Sajeevan and Sharada struggled to hold back their tears when their daughter Sajana informed them about her debut for Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League (WPL) opener against Delhi Capitals on Friday.

Their anxious wait to see Sajana in action turned into a joyous occasion for the whole neighbourhood as she slammed a final-ball six to propel the defending champions to a thrilling four-wicket victory here.

Sajana's act of ultimate cricketing fantasy that turned her into an overnight protagonist had its genesis in humble surroundings of Mananthavady, a village in Wayanad, Kerala.

Sajeevan, an autorickshaw driver in the village, and Sharada, panchayat councillor and accountant, had more daily worries, including loans, to address when Sajana began to take some interest in cricket.

In fact, their modest financial environs prevented them from supporting Sajana's dream to pursue cricket.

"Our income was not really that big enough to fund her sporting activities and travelling for tournaments," Sajeevan said.