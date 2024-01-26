India vs England: Wrong line, wrong length... wrong choices?

HYDERABAD: The first five Indian wickets to fall suggested how below-par England were with the ball. Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul were out trying to hit sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were dismissed going for boundaries. Compare that to what happened when England were batting on Thursday. The tourists lost three of the first five wickets to defensive shots.

In a nutshell, this is the difference between the two teams after the first two days of the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. India's spinners hit the right lengths, bowled more wicket-taking deliveries, and allowed the natural variation to do its thing. They also utilised the help available off the surface.

England's spinners, perhaps understandably, have been very inconsistent in their line and length. One of them had not bowled in this format. Another had played one Test.

The most experienced member of the quartet, Jack Leach, was only coming back from a back stress fracture. He's also nursing a knee injury after banging it twice in the outfield. The fourth, Joe Root, looked the most threatening but came into the attack very late in the piece.

This might sound post-facto, but the tourists may have erred in not playing James Anderson for one of Rehan Ahmed or Tom Hartley. Anderson may not have gotten wickets, but what he does guarantee is control. In that 2021 series, Anderson's economy of 1.92 was one of the best by a pacer on Indian soil in the last 25 years.

It wasn't hard to miss the 41-year-old going through an extended practice session during the lunch break (perhaps he was sending a message to the team management). Like clockwork, he was hitting the top of off.