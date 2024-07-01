All three white trophies ticked off; one red to go, tick it: Dravid to Kohli

India has lost the WTC Final twice (against New Zealand in 2021 and Australia in 2023).

The 35-year-old Kohli, who retired from T20 Internationals after the World Cup triumph on Saturday, merely smiled at Dravid as he repeated himself to assert his point, albeit with a warm smile on his face. "Go tick it."

The 51-year-old Dravid, who was appointed India coach in 2021, ended his tenure with this event. India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a humdinger to claim their second overall T20 world crown, having won the title in its inaugural edition in South Africa back in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the ODI format, India won the 1983 and 2011 World Cups before snaring the 2013 Champions Trophy.

The congratulatory video also featured Suryakumar Yadav, whose blinder of a catch to dismiss David Miller proved crucial in the final here. The Mumbaikar said it would take him at least two days to fully grasp the enormity of the achievement. "No feelings right now, I don't know what to say," he said.