Better than any written script: Gambhir, Tendulkar, Ashwin laud Rohit and Kohli as the duo bow out of T20Is

“But they are going to play two more formats, Test cricket and ODI cricket. I am sure they are going to keep contributing to the country and the team,” said the former opener.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who has seen the careers of both Kohli and Rohit from close quarters, patted the Mumbai-mate for his "unwavering commitment."

"I've witnessed your evolution from a promising youngster to a World Cup-winning captain from close quarters. Your unwavering commitment and exceptional talent have brought immense pride to the nation. Leading to T20 World Cup victory is the perfect culmination of your stellar career. Well done, Rohit!," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Kohli took over the batting mantle from Tendulkar 11 years ago after the latter's retirement. Tendulkar hoped that Kohli will have more glorious moments in Tests and ODIs.

"You have been a true champion of this sport. You may have had a rough time earlier in the tournament, but last night you proved why you're truly one of the greats of the gentleman's game. Competing in six World Cups and clinching victory in the last one is an experience I know well. I hope to see you continue winning matches for India in the longer formats of the game," he added.