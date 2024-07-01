Shafali Verma’s double century helps India defeat South Africa by 10 wickets in women’s test cricket

CHENNAI: India were made to wait a bit longer for the winning moment by centurion Laura Wolvaardt, but they eventually went past the line convincingly by 10 wickets on the fourth and final day of the one-off Test women's Test against South Africa here on Monday.

India was required to chase a modest 37 after bowling out South Africa for 373 in their second innings and the hosts accomplished the task in 9.2 overs without losing a wicket.

India had declared their first innings closed at 603 for six.

The opening duo of Shubha Satheesh (13 not out) and Shafali Verma (24 not out) steered their side home comfortably.

This is India's second 10-wicket triumph in Tests after scoring a similar win over the Proteas at Paarl in 2002.

After getting bundled out 266 in their first innings, South Africa fought well through hundred-makers Wolvaardt (122, 314b, 16x4) and Sune Luus (109, 203b, 18x4) in the second innings.

However, SA could only delay the inevitable.