Thanks for that call Ro: Dravid reveals how Rohit stopped him from quitting after ODI WC heartbreak

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament and urged them to celebrate the achievement as much as they would like.

"All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career but you remember moments like this, so let's really enjoy," Dravid said.

"I could not be more proud of you guys, to come back the way you did, the way you fought, the way we worked as a team, the resilience. There has been some disappointment over the years where we have come close, we have never been able to cross the line," he said.

With BCCI secretary Jay Shah in attendance, Dravid also spoke about the sacrifices that people close to every player made to allow them the spotlight they are now enjoying.

"So many sacrifices that every one of you made, to see your families here today enjoying it, so many of your families back home, just think about all the sacrifices, each and every one of them has made since the time you were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room," Dravid said.

"Today, your parents, your wives, your children, your brother, your coaches, so many people have made so many sacrifices and worked so hard with you for you to enjoy this memory in this moment. Really, really proud to have been a part of this memory with you guys," he continued.