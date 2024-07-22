We wanted someone who was likely to be available more often: Agarkar on SKY as T20 captain

"But in regards to Hardik (Pandya), he's still a very important player for us and that's what we want him to be that player that he can be because those sorts of skill sets are very difficult to find what he has," Agarkar said.

"Fitness, obviously, has been a challenge for him over the last few years and then it becomes a little bit more difficult for him and even as selectors," he added.

"We're trying to now, we've got a bit more time till the next T20 World Cup when we can look at a few things. Since I've come, there's been a 50-overs World Cup, almost followed by the T20 World Cup. It's not rushed at the moment."

"We want him to be, you know, as I said, he's an important player for us and hopefully his performances are more important, that was the thought behind it. The fitness is a clear challenge and we want someone who's likely to be available more often than not," Agarkar said.

As regards former vice-captain KL Rahul being overlooked, he retorted, "I wasn't there when KL was superseded; I wasn't the selector firstly."

"Two years is a long time, so at least it gives us a bit more of a chance to try and look at some things differently. The main thing is we want guys who are available all the time. In this way, we also feel we can manage Hardik a little bit better," he said.