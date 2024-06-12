TNPL team owner 'duped' of Rs 6 crore, ex-India A cricketer's name in FIR

The FIR says that in January 2023, before the start of TNPL matches, Bist and Sumra informed Selvakumar that they had been approached by Nitin Khokhar and R Satish Kumar stating that the duo owns shares of a CPL team and would like to invite the Tamil Nadu businessman to invest in their team.

Selvakumar told the cops that Satish and Nitin claimed that they own 27 per cent share in a CPL team and that he too would be allotted 25 per cent of shares if he invested in the team. "When I showed my interest, the above-mentioned two persons came to Chennai and met me.

They claimed that they themselves owned 27% share in a CPL team and they further showed various documents and convinced me of their genuineness. They also showed various workings to show that their shareholding in the company owning the team had a valuation of Rs 30 crore of shares and convinced me that if I invested a total of Rs 22 crore with an initial investment of Rs 6 crores I will be allotted 25% shares," said the FIR.

The FIR stated that Selvakumar told the police that the accused had allegedly invested his money in a resort. He also told the cops that the assurances given by Bist and Sumra convinced him which eventually made him to invest. "They promised to stand guarantee to see that the money I invest is protected and the transaction is successfully completed.

Based on the assurances and promise made by Satish and Nitin, the presentation and projections of Sam and the assurances given by Bist and Sumra for their credibility, I got completely convinced at that time and agreed to acquire the 25% shares and was induced to part with my money to make the investment.

I made an initial payment of Rs 10 lakhs to Satish and Nitin by way of cash in Chennai on 09.02.2023. Thereafter on their instructions, further payments were made to them through RTGS to various accounts, which they claimed was theirs and that of their associates, specified by them," said the FIR further.

Sam, whose name was mentioned in the FIR, was introduced as a cricket agent and investment advisor by the duo to Selvakumar. It was informed to the owner that Sam stays in Dubai and he will coordinate the financial transaction and guide them in the acquisition of shares by complying with all the prevailing laws.