Upbeat India ready to take on South Africa in Chennai

CHENNAI: When India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt lock horns at the Chepauk in the one-off Test — the first between two teams since 2014 — on Friday, the duo would wish to savour every moment of it.

"Obviously it's a great opportunity for all of us and as a player we always want to play red-ball cricket and now we are getting that we are very happy. And then in the last two Test matches we played really good cricket and here also this Test (Chennai) also we are looking for some positive results and hopefully we will deliver," Kaur on the eve of the match.

Coming into the Test, India have beaten South Africa 3-0 in ODIs and will have to shift to the longer format immediately.

India women head coach Amol Muzumdar insists that his team will not have a big problem in making the shift. "We enjoy playing all three formats, but Tests are always special. After back-to-back Tests against England and Australia in December, it was great on BCCI's part to include the inter-zonal in the multi-day format and they are all so used to playing red-ball cricket," said Muzumdar.