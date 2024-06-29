Death-over bowling heroics, Kohli fifty win India T20 World Cup

As Rohit Sharma said Virat Kohli reserved his best for the final and came up with a responsible innings. He chose the right delivery to attack and was in full control of the innings. A six off Marco Jansen that sailed deep into the stands at long on was a class act.

Kohli while trying to up the run rate he fell to Rabada as the poorly timed pull shot was lapped up by Rabada at long leg.

South Africa's decision to open with a left-arm spinner was a master stroke and he accounted for both Rohit Sharm and Rishab Pant in his very first over to send shock waves into the packed stadium.