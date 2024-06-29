Death-over bowling heroics, Kohli fifty win India T20 World Cup

Magnificent death-over bowling by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya helped India snatch the T20 World Cup at Bridgetown on Saturday.
The trio's heroics denied South Africa a win despite the almost 33-year-old Heinrich Klaasen playing the innings of his career.
Klaasen had left South Africa needing 30 off 30 balls, but once he fell for a 27-ball 52, the wheels came off for his team.
Earlier, Virat Kohli's 76 off 59 balls and Axar Patel's cameo innings of 47 runs propelled India to post 176 for 7 in 20 overs.
Coming in at when India were reeling at 34 for 3 Axar Patel put the long handle to effective use. During his short stay he treated all the South Africa bowlers with disdain. Runs flowed from the meat of his blade. While on 47 he was unfortunately run out in a mix up with Virat Kohli.
As Rohit Sharma said Virat Kohli reserved his best for the final and came up with a responsible innings. He chose the right delivery to attack and was in full control of the innings. A six off Marco Jansen that sailed deep into the stands at long on was a class act.
Kohli while trying to up the run rate he fell to Rabada as the poorly timed pull shot was lapped up by Rabada at long leg.
South Africa's decision to open with a left-arm spinner was a master stroke and he accounted for both Rohit Sharm and Rishab Pant in his very first over to send shock waves into the packed stadium.