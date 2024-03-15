Our chances are good to defend the trophy: Dwayne Bravo

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings’ bowling coach Dwayne Bravo is confident of a good show by his team in the coming IPL.

‘’Chances are very good, just like every other team, there’s a new season and most times CSK start as favourites,” the former West Indies all-rounder said on the sidelines of a promotional event in the city. “At the same time, we can’t go into the tournaments thinking that we are the favourite this time and we’re going to win.

“We have to prepare well as a team, which we always do. We have some really good players and then the experience and youth. That is the combination that always works for us. The very good management staff and obviously Captain Cool, MS Dhoni, is there. So we have a very good chance to defend on a trophy,’’ said Bravo after launching a diamond store on Thursday.

Bravo insisted that one of the reasons for CSK to be a formidable side in the league was MS Dhoni’s leadership. "Yes, his (Dhoni) leadership speaks for himself. You know, players enjoy every moment playing under his leadership and I think the fans also appreciate his leadership and enjoy that. In fact I’m very happy that I was able to play most of my IPL career representing Chennai Super Kings under the leadership of MS Dhoni,’’ he said.