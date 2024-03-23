Mustafizur executed the plans beautifully: CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings' bowling consultant Eric Simons has heaped praise on Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for executing the plans perfectly to set up their comfortable six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL opener here.

Mustafizur (4/29) rattled the RCB top-order, dismissing Virat Kohli (21), skipper Faf du Plessis (35) and Rajat Patidar (0) -- besides also getting rid of Cameron Green (18), to return with his best ever IPL figures as CSK restricted RCB to 173 for six.

"We always wanted to look at the conditions and the balance of the side. He does suit the conditions, but it's the simplicity of the plan that we put in place, and he executed that beautifully today (Friday)," said Simons during the post-match press conference.

While RCB was reeling at 78 for five, Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38 not out) pair added 95 crucial runs to propel the side to an encouraging total.

Asked why spinner Rachin Ravindra was not introduced to arrest the flow of runs, Simons felt it was a bit late to hand over the ball to him.

"They were 78-5, and the spinners had done a good job. Two overs went for a few, and the momentum shifted, and it was probably late at that stage to throw the ball to him in that situation. From what we have seen in the nets, he can certainly bowl; but at the right time," the South African said.