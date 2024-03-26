Dinesh Karthik becomes second highest run-getter in death overs of IPL since 2022

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Dinesh Karthik became the player with the highest strike rate and the second-highest run-getter in the death overs (17-20 overs) following his outstanding cameo against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday.

Virat Kohli's batting masterclass combined with Karthik and Mahipal Lomror's finishing touches sealed a four-wicket win for the RCB against PBKS at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at the IPL 2024.

The right-hand batter played an unbeaten knock of 28 runs from just 10 balls which was laced with three fours and two sixes in his innings. In this innings the 38-year-old cricketer scored runs at a strike rate of 280.

With this knock, the Chennai-born player became the second-highest run-getter in the death overs (17-20 overs). He has scored 372 runs at a strike rate of 203.27 and is just behind Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer who has scored 383 runs at a strike rate of 197.42.