'Yes I am dark', says former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan after X user mocks skin colour

Former Indian spinner and commentator Laxman Sivaramakrishnan hit out at an X user after facing a racist remark over a photo he had posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Sivaramakrishnan had posted a photo of him in X (formerly known as Twitter) with an elephant and wrote, "50th year of Ayyappan temple today. Mahalingapuram. Great celebration."

He received an array of comments, some mocking his skin colour while others expressed their happiness for seeing him. A user commented, "Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you."

To which the leg spinner bluntly responded, writing: "Yes, I am dark."

Responding to another X user who mocked his skin colour and abused him, he said, "Thumuru baap angreerez hoga (Your father must be British)."