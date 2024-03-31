Speed thrills and excites new pace sensation Mayank Yadav who found inspiration in jet planes

LUCKNOW: Speed thrills and excites India's latest fast-bowling sensation Mayank Yadav, a passion cultivated since childhood where the sleek lines of jet planes, awe-inspiring force of rockets, and the raw power of superbikes captured his imagination.

The 21-year-old's 150kmph thunderbolts amazed one and all during his side Lucknow Super Giants' 21-run win over Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Mayank (3/27) stole the limelight with his searing pace. In the 12th over of Punjab's innings, he bowled the season's fastest ball at 155.8 kmph.

His extra pace rattled Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma and led to PBKS' downfall.

He consistently clocked 150kmph and above on the speedometer during his four-over spell, to be adjudged the player of the match.

"Even in normal life, apart from cricket, I love things which have speed with them. Whether it is a rocket, aeroplane or superbike, speed excites me. In my childhood, I liked jet planes and would get inspiration from them," said Mayank at the post-match press conference.

"I have never bowled 156kmph before this. I clicked 155kmph during Mushtaq Ali, but this is my fastest ball," added the pacer from Punjabi Bagh in New Delhi.

Mayank had played just two List A games before he was picked by LSG ahead of IPL 2022. He did not play a single match in the first season and was ruled out of the next season with a torn hamstring.

After he recovered from the injury, he played for North Zone in the 50-over Deodhar Trophy where he knocked out Rahul Tripathi's middle stump with a ripper.