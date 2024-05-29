T20 World Cup ticket for even India-Pakistan match still available

CHENNAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) may have a new problem in their hands. There are only three days to go for the opening night of the T20 World Cup—one of the governing body’s flagship white-ball properties—but a lot of tickets are still up for grabs.

While the ICC, in a statement in March, said that “more than three million ticket applications were received during the ballot," tickets for all games are still available on the official website.

This includes the India vs Pakistan match, scheduled to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday.

While the cheapest tickets for that match have been sold out ($300, if you are wondering), packages worth an eye-popping $10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh) have not found many takers.

The perks for this ticket include free parking, a pitch report 15 minutes before the start of the game, and a private champagne with lunch while taking part in an analysis of the game by a cricketing legend.

Most of the tickets for other ties, too, are yet to find takers. Not just India’s, even tickets for the Australia versus England match are available.