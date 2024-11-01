India's mini-collapse: From 78/1 to 84/4 in eight deliveries

MUMBAI: At about 4.45 PM on Friday, things were looking up for the Indian team in the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite losing the toss, they had dismissed the visitors for 235 in two and a half sessions. Ravindra Jadeja had taken a fifer and in their first innings, even after losing Rohit Sharma, India had raced to 78/1 in 17 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, the two next-gen stars, were out in the middle with India cruising at 4.58 runs per over. Another 15 minutes, and they would have finished the day on top. However, what followed was a mayhem.

With just three overs to go for stumps, Jaiswal, rather than showing restraint, went for a reverse sweep against Ajaz Patel on the second ball of the 18th over. The ball did not do much, just pitched on the leg stump and held the line. Jaiswal missed and Patel cleaned him up. The opener was back in the pavilion. In an attempt to avoid losing another wicket, India sent Mohammed Siraj as the night-watchman in place of Virat Kohli.

Now, before even debating whether or not Kohli should have come in, Siraj might not have been the best choice to defend in the first place. And it showed. The pacer was trapped on the pads in the very first delivery he faced. Siraj didn’t just stop there, he wasted a review as well before walking back to the dressing room.