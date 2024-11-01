Mitchell braves heat, India tweakers to guide Kiwis to safety

MUMBAI: Daryl Mitchell had just nudged R Ashwin behind square for a single at the Wankhede Stadium. It was an easy single on offer, and Mitchell, having already faced 90 balls on a hot Friday afternoon, slowly strutted and got to the other end. The New Zealand dressing room has their arms aloft clapping, while his batting partner Glenn Phillips called Mitchell back to the middle of the pitch to congratulate him.

Mitchell, who had just reached his 12th Test half-century, barely had it in him to walk all the way back. But he did, they shared a handshake before he got back to the non-striker’s end. In the scheme of things, it was a crucial knock as New Zealand were 182/5 in the 52nd over. However, there was no raising of the bat or any celebration of sorts. That handshake was all Mitchell had the energy for.

It had been that kind of day in Mumbai. The temperature lingering between 32-37 degrees Celsius but humidity making one feel like it was in the early 40s. And the players and umpires on the field were feeling the heat more than anyone else. The spinners were struggling with sweat so much that R Ashwin was wearing a sleeve, Washington Sundar came with wristbands for the second session and Virat Kohli was wiping Ravindra Jadeja’s arms once in a while so that he could grip the ball properly.

Mitchell, meanwhile, was struggling during the post-lunch session. However, he had toiled hard to get thus far. Coming in to bat in the 21st over, he did not have it easy against the spin trio. Even as Will Young (71) looked solid at one end, Mitchell, with his leg-stump guard and shuffle across, was somehow surviving, especially against Jadeja. He would often get squared up before getting the bat down in time. There were a couple of close LBW calls where he was saved by the inside edge or glove. Mitchell looked a tad comfortable against the two offies because he could use his reach to get to the pitch of the ball and play it safe. Sweep and reverse sweep were his go-to shots to get out of the shell.

In all this, the heat had got to him. So much so that, he was calling for refreshments almost every three or four overs. The umpires, who too were aware of and experiencing the extreme conditions, allowed it too. That, however, did not seem enough. At some point, Mitchell was cramping and couldn’t even jog for a single. He was eager for the tea break more than anyone.