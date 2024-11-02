India ride on fifties by Gill, Pant to reach 195/5 at lunch, trail by 40 runs against NZ in 3rd Test

MUMBAI: Rishabh Pant’s blistering 60 and Shubman Gill’s resolute unbeaten 70 propelled India’s counterattack on the second morning of the final Test, as the hosts raced to 195 for five at lunch, trailing New Zealand by 40 runs in the first innings here on Friday.
India had ceded control to New Zealand in the closing moments of the opening day’s play with a late collapse, but the hosts showed greater resolve on the second morning, knocking off a substantial chunk of the first-innings deficit with a brisk recovery.
At the lunch break, Ravindra Jadeja (10 not out) was partnering Gill, who had struck four boundaries and a six during his composed 106-ball stay.
Pant’s quickfire 60, studded with eight fours and two sixes, was crucial in swinging the momentum back towards India. This came after the hosts had gifted New Zealand three unexpected wickets in the final session on the previous day, with key players Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) committing costly errors.
Pant and Gill, tasked with steadying the ship on the second morning, opted for an aggressive approach, tearing through the Kiwi bowling attack to add 77 runs in just 14 overs during the first hour, building a 96-run partnership for the fifth wicket from only 114 deliveries.
While Pant was the more aggressive of the two, Gill displayed impressive improvement in his defence against the spinners. Both batters, displaying bravery, were aided by some uncharacteristically poor fielding from New Zealand.
In the 26th over, Gill charged down the pitch against Glenn Phillips’ (0/54) first delivery, skying the ball towards long-on. Despite covering the distance, substitute fielder Mark Chapman spilled what should have been a straightforward catch.
Gill was on 30 when Pant joined him on the evening of the first day, with India in a precarious position, in the 19th over of the innings.
Both batters reached their respective half-centuries in the 30th over, solidifying India’s recovery.
Pant, like Gill, received a reprieve off Phillips when Matt Henry (1/26) dropped another straightforward chance at long-off.
Pant had set an aggressive tone from the outset, gently driving Ajaz Patel (2/76) down the ground for a four on the first ball of the day, then stepping down the track for another four on the next delivery, and guiding a third four past first slip by opening the face of the bat.
However, Pant’s counter-attacking innings came to an end half an hour before lunch when Ish Sodhi trapped him on the back foot with a sharply turning delivery. The on-field umpire’s call of leg-before stood, with replays showing the ball would have clipped the leg stump when India reviewed.
India’s fightback, anchored by the partnership between Pant and Gill, offered hope of gaining a first-innings lead in this decisive encounter.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand 1st innings: 235 all out in 65.4 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81).
India 1st innings: 195 for 5 in 43 overs (Shubman Gill 70*, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 2/76).