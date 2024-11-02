India ride on fifties by Gill, Pant to reach 195/5 at lunch, trail by 40 runs against NZ in 3rd Test

MUMBAI: Rishabh Pant’s blistering 60 and Shubman Gill’s resolute unbeaten 70 propelled India’s counterattack on the second morning of the final Test, as the hosts raced to 195 for five at lunch, trailing New Zealand by 40 runs in the first innings here on Friday.

India had ceded control to New Zealand in the closing moments of the opening day’s play with a late collapse, but the hosts showed greater resolve on the second morning, knocking off a substantial chunk of the first-innings deficit with a brisk recovery.

At the lunch break, Ravindra Jadeja (10 not out) was partnering Gill, who had struck four boundaries and a six during his composed 106-ball stay.

Pant’s quickfire 60, studded with eight fours and two sixes, was crucial in swinging the momentum back towards India. This came after the hosts had gifted New Zealand three unexpected wickets in the final session on the previous day, with key players Virat Kohli (4) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (30) committing costly errors.

Pant and Gill, tasked with steadying the ship on the second morning, opted for an aggressive approach, tearing through the Kiwi bowling attack to add 77 runs in just 14 overs during the first hour, building a 96-run partnership for the fifth wicket from only 114 deliveries.

While Pant was the more aggressive of the two, Gill displayed impressive improvement in his defence against the spinners. Both batters, displaying bravery, were aided by some uncharacteristically poor fielding from New Zealand.