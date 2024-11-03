India slips to second in WTC standings after NZ whitewash, ceding top spot to Australia ahead of BGT

DUBAI: India lost their top position in the World Test Championship standings, slipping to second place after suffering an embarrassing home series defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.

India lost to New Zealand by 25 runs in the third and final Test in Mumbai, resulting in a 0-3 whitewash, their first in a home Test series since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000. This was also the first time India had been swept 0-3 in a home series.

It was India's fifth loss in the ongoing WTC cycle, causing a significant drop in their points percentage (PCT), which fell from 62.82 to 58.33.

India thus dropped to the second spot behind reigning champions Australia, who have regained the top spot with a PCT of 62.50.

India are now scheduled to fly down under to play the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has gained more significance now as both teams will be vying for the top two spots.

India were considered favourites to win a majority of their remaining matches in their quest for a third consecutive WTC final appearance.

However, to qualify for the final without depending on external results, they now must win four of their remaining five games—a challenging task in Australia.

Australia, on the other hand, are in a better position as they need to win four of their remaining seven Tests.

New Zealand's historic series sweep in India has also bolstered their WTC final aspirations.

They have climbed to the fourth spot with a PCT of 54.55, while Sri Lanka occupy third place with a PCT of 55.56.

South Africa, currently fifth with a PCT of 54.17, also remains in contention for a top-two finish and a place in the next year's one-off Test at Lord's.