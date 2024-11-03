Whitewash! India lose third Test and series in historic defeat

MUMBAI: Go high or go broke. It seems to be the theme of Indian cricket at the moment. It looks spectacular when things go your way — as it did in Kanpur. But when it doesn’t, it looked exactly like what happened on the hot Sunday morning at the Wankhede Stadium. Chasing 147, India were bundled out for 121 and lost the match by 25 runs and series 0-3. A clean sweep at home for the first time since 1999-2000. Losing all three matches of a Test series at home for the first time ever.

Now, batting on this pitch was always going to be tricky and it was not going to be easy. However, they pushed the panic button and crumbled, once again, getting reduced to 29/5 in 7.1 overs. Scratch that, India pulled themselves down to that with Sharma leading the way.

The captain, who had been in a poor form since the home season began in Chennai, continued to do what he had been trying. He tried to take everything that came his way. Whether it was charging at Matt Henry, who had been extracting extra bounce off the surface and dismissed Sharma in the first innings, or going for the sweep against Ajax Patel, Sharma seemed like he was in a hurry. The first mis-timed pull cleared mid-on and got him a boundary, but the second one found Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket. Another failure for Sharma, and it was just the beginning.

Shubman Gill had a brain fade in the next over, leaving an arm ball from Patel that crashed into the stumps. Viral Kohli edged one that turned to first slip, extending his lean patch since coming back to the Test team in September. Yashasvi Jaiswal was soon trapped on pads by an arm ball from Phillips and India were four down for just 28 on board.

At this point, it looked like there was a completion for the worst dismissal between Sharma and Gill, but then Sarfaraz Khan happened. Trying to take on Patel with a hard sweep seeing a low full toss, Khan hit it straight into the hands of square-leg fielder. Half the side back in the pavilion with 29 runs on board in just 7.1 overs. To put it into context, India have not lost their first five wickets in less than 50 balls before in this century.