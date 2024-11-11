2025 Champions Trophy: PCB to write to ICC seeking clarity on India's participation

CHENNAI: Given the recent developments with regard to the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to write to the International Cricket Board (ICC) seeking clarity over the situation. Considering that the ICC is the event authority, the PCB wants the world body to come out clear on its future plans.

"First the ICC has to announce its future action as it is the event authority," a PCB source told The New Indian Express. "We will also write to the ICC, seeking clarifications, this week," added the source.

Notably, the ICC has informed the PCB about India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament scheduled to be held in February next year. However, the PCB wants more clarifications from the ICC on the issue. The source said further details could not be shared as they are confidential.

A similar situation arose last year when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. In order to go ahead with the continental tournament, a hybrid model was adopted where India played all of their matches in Sri Lanka including the ones against Pakistan and the final, where they defeated the island nation to lift the trophy.