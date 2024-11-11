2025 Champions Trophy: PCB to write to ICC seeking clarity on India's participation

CHENNAI: Given the recent developments with regard to the 2025 Champions Trophy, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to write to the International Cricket Board (ICC) seeking clarity over the situation. Considering that the ICC is the event authority, the PCB wants the world body to come out clear on its future plans.
"First the ICC has to announce its future action as it is the event authority," a PCB source told The New Indian Express. "We will also write to the ICC, seeking clarifications, this week," added the source.
Notably, the ICC has informed the PCB about India's decision not to travel to Pakistan for the tournament scheduled to be held in February next year. However, the PCB wants more clarifications from the ICC on the issue. The source said further details could not be shared as they are confidential.
A similar situation arose last year when India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. In order to go ahead with the continental tournament, a hybrid model was adopted where India played all of their matches in Sri Lanka including the ones against Pakistan and the final, where they defeated the island nation to lift the trophy.
Similar talks are doing the rounds at the moment with Sri Lanka and Dubai being cited as the alternate venues to host India matches. A source close to the Emirates Cricket Board said they were unaware of any such move, especially choosing Dubai as an alternate venue at this point of time.
The PCB source, however, specifically said that the board has only been apprised of India's decision and no other alternate plans were discussed.
“The PCB has received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The PCB has forwarded that email to the government of Pakistan for their advice and guidance,” a PCB spokesperson had told The New Indian Express on Sunday. The spokesperson also asserted that the PCB will be guided by the government on the future course of action.
The Indian cricket team has not toured Pakistan since 2008 due to the political tension between the two countries. It all came to a stop after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008. Pakistan did travel to India in 2012 for a white-ball series which was coincidentally the last bilateral series between two countries. But the two teams have played each other in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events. In fact, Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup soon after the Asia Cup and played the hosts in a group encounter in Ahmedabad.