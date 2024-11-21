Starc, Hazlewood set to become Australian new-ball bowling benchmarks in first test against India

PERTH: Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are set to become Australia's finest new-ball partnership when the hosts start play in the first Border-Gavaskar test as favorites against India on Friday.

Unseasonal rain leading into the five-test series may leave the wicket fresh throughout the test, which is unlikely to see familiar characteristic cracks opening, therefore making batting easier as the test progresses over the scheduled five days.

Left-arm swing bowler Starc and seam bowler Hazlewood need just two wickets to become the first Australian new-ball attack to claim 400 wickets together.

With the pitch expected to stay fresh, Australia will opt for a three-pronged pace attack with skipper Pat Cummins joining his fellow fast bowlers Starc and Hazlewood. Veteran Nathan Lyon will provide the off-spin option.

Australia will introduce Nathan McSweeney to fill the big shoes of the now-retired David Warner at the top of the Australian batting lineup, partnering lefthander Usman Khawaja. McSweeney, 25, will open for Australia, with star batsman Steve Smith dropping down the middle-order.

Australia’s middle order has failed recently and No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne and prolific run-getter and No. 4 Smith will be looking to re-establish themselves at the top of the order.

Smith, 35, has not scored a century in his past 10 test matches but has always been notorious for scoring big in showcase series.

Australia and India are one-two in the World Test Championship standings.

India will be without skipper Rohit Sharma, who is on paternity leave, and the injured Shubman Gill, a prolific run scorer in recent times. Gill broke his finger while attempting a catch in a practice match between the Indian squad at the WACA ground last week in Perth.