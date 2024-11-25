Getting Ishan Kishan a huge deal for us, nothing could offset Nattu's loss: Vettori

JEDDAH: Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori was most excited about securing Ishan Kishan on day one of the IPL mega auction here but admitted that losing T Natarajan to Delhi Capitals was a setback.

Kishan, who made his name at the Mumbai Indians, was sold to SRH for Rs 11.25 crore on Sunday.

The left-arm batter has had a tumultuous year, having lost his place in the Indian team as well as a BCCI central contract for defying the board's diktat to play domestic cricket. However, he is back playing Ranji Trophy.

SRH bought as many as eight players on day one including pacers Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore) and Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore).

However, they were not able to buy back T Natarajan and Vettori said nobody could offset the loss of the left-arm pacer.

SRH had retained five players ahead of the auction including skipper Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy.

"Nothing sets off Nattu's loss (smiles). Every team goes through it, whether you try and find the players early and...pounce on opportunities or you try and wait for the back end," said Vettori in a media interaction.

Natarajan was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore.