Gautam Gambhir flies back home citing personal emergency, to rejoin in Adelaide

PERTH: India head coach Gautam Gambhir has flown back to India with his family due to a "personal emergency" and is unlikely to be present during the the two-day pink ball warm-up game in Canberra starting November 30.

Gambhir, however, is slated to directly link up with the squad in Adelaide before the 'Pink Ball Test' starting December 6.

It is understood that Gambhir has sought permission from BCCI brass with regards to his return.

"He left with his family on early Tuesday morning for India. It is an unavoidable personal emergency. He will be back in Adelaide before the start of the second Test match," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.