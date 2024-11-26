Yashasvi Jaiswal: My backstory always gives me confidence to tackle any situation

PERTH: Rising cricket sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, who rose from abject poverty to score a brilliant century in the first Test against Australia, says the lessons from his challenging upbringing now fuel his determination on and off the field.

Jaiswal, poised to become India's batting mainstay following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, stamped his authority with a masterful hundred. Kohli, too, ended his century drought in the same match.

The 22-year-old opener, who moved to Mumbai from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 11 to train at Azad Maidan, endured a tough childhood. He lived in tents alongside groundsmen and sold paani puri at night to afford his meals. Reflecting on his past, Jaiswal said his journey instils in him the confidence to overcome any challenge.

"It's something (his backstory) that always gives me confidence that I can come out of any situation," Jaiswal said in a conversation with Australian broadcaster Mark Howard. "I always fight, I always look to fight, I want to be in the battle, I want to enjoy the battle, and I want to win the battle."

Jaiswal added, "This life gives me confidence and learnings about myself — how I can believe in me and how I can handle different emotions and situations in life. I really want to thank God for where I am and what I am doing. I am just happy at the moment, doing what I love, and I want to enjoy this with every ball."