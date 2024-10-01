Rohit walked the talk with that aggressive knock: Ashwin

KANPUR: After bowling out Bangladesh in the first innings on Monday, skipper Rohit Sharma told teammates that they would bat aggressively in their first essay to force a result in the match. By then, more than two days of play had already been lost and a draw was looming large. The captain's pep talk, however, changed it all for India as they not only won the second Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur but also set quite a few batting records in the longest format of the game.

"Once we bowled them out for the first innings, Rohit was very clear that we needed to at least bowl 80 overs at them. Because I think we bowled them out for 70 overs or something in the first one," R Ashwin told journalists at the post-match press conference on Tuesday.

Elaborating further, Ashwin said, "So having that surplus 10 overs was always going to help because they can defend and the pitch is pretty good. The moment he said that on the field, I thought maybe we will battle one hour after the start of play today. But when we gathered inside for a small talk, he did mention that we are going to go hammer and tongs. And then if in that bargain we are going to get bowled out for less than 200, it's still okay. Because we have made a game of it."

He was also all praise for the India skipper saying he left others with no choice other than playing fearless cricket. "Saying that is one and obviously when he said that, we know how Yashasvi (Jaiswal) is going to play. But Rohit walked out and just tonked the first ball for a six. So when you walk the talk, I think obviously the dressing room doesn't have any other choice but to follow that same pattern. And we have 50 runs out of three overs there was no looking back up."