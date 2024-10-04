India fielding coach Dilip focuses on rhythm, flow during training session

GWALIOR: It took the Indian team many intense sessions on the ground and off it to transform into a world class fielding unit.

But, at the MPCA stadium here on Friday, its much-admired fielding coach T Dilip's focus was not on intensity but on "rhythm and flow".

The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning here on Sunday.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, Dilip can be heard saying, "Get your feet where you are throwing. As simple as that. I'm not looking at intensity but rhythm and flow is something we have to achieve today. And once we break into that, we'll move and take 15 catches."

The BCCI tweeted, "Gearing up in Gwalior with radiant rhythm and full flow. Team India hone their fielding skills ahead of the INDvsBAN T20I series opener."