Nitish Reddy sizzles with bat and ball as India seal series with 86-run win over Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: Nitish Kumar Reddy announced himself on the international stage with a flamboyant 74 as a youthful Indian side delivered yet another commanding performance to thrash Bangladesh by 86 runs in the second T20I here on Wednesday.

With the win, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The 21-year-old Reddy (74 off 34 balls) played the most attractive innings of his nascent career while also taking a couple of wickets (2/23) with his seam bowling.

Reddy combined with Rinku Singh (53 off 29), who too sizzled with a blistering fifty, to help India post 221/9 after being asked to bat.

Aside from an early wobble with the bat, the Indians appeared firmly in control, dominating Bangladesh throughout the match.

Their bowlers were on target, and the hosts executed some stunning catches to restrict Bangladesh to 135/9.

Reddy and Rinku put up a crucial 108-run stand for the fourth wicket and pulled India out of a precarious situation (41/3).

Reddy looked in sublime touch as he effortlessly blasted the Bangladesh attack to hit seven maximums and four boundaries in only 34 balls.

Playing only his second T20I, he brought up his maiden fifty in 27 balls by knocking the ball towards long-on.

At the other end Rinku, who hit five boundaries and three maximums, also showcased his big-hitting prowess as he smashed the first six of the match off leg-spinner Rishad Hossain in the eighth over.

Reddy, too, took a liking for Rishad, pummelling three maximums in the 10th over to take India past 100.

The Bangladesh spinner looked clueless against him.

He first clobbered one across long on.

Rishad erred in his length once again and was met with similar treatment as Reddy slogged it over wide long on.