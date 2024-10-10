Indian players are best in the world, they bat well in all conditions: Taskin Ahmed

NEW DELHI: Indian players are the best in the world and can bat well in any conditions, said Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed while conceding that batting frailties have let down the visitors in the T20I series, which the hosts lead 2-0 with one match left to play.

Bangladesh face a potential series whitewash after losing the second T20I by 86 runs, having lost the first match by 7 wickets.

"(There is) no doubt that they are (the) best in the world, not only in their (home) conditions but all over the world. They are more experienced and better players than us," Taskin told the media on Wednesday.

The pace trio of Taskin, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman outfoxed the Indian top order inside the powerplay, putting Bangladesh in a strong position.

However, the spinners couldn't maintain that advantage, allowing the pair of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh to rescue the hosts and get to a formidable total of 221/9.

"In the powerplay, we did well, but they batted well in the end and unfortunately spinners had a bad day. Normally, we don't have these kind of bad days but in T20 anything can happen on any day," Taskin said.

"The spinners could not grip the ball as there was dew. We were in the game till the 11th or 12th over and on this wicket, if we had kept them under 180 runs, it was chaseable," said Taskin, who was the pick among the bowlers with 4-0-16-2.

In reply, Bangladesh managed a mere 135/9 in their 20 overs, a total that would have been even lower if not for the veteran Mahmudullah's contribution of 41 runs off 39 balls.

"We all know the Delhi ground is a high scoring (venue), the average (score) is more than 200. But unfortunately we didn't bat well in both the games (in the series). Both wickets were pretty good to bat but as a team we didn't play to our best potential," he said.