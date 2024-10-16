Women's T20 WC Semi-final: Australia start overwhelming favourites against South Africa

DUBAI: Australia will start as overwhelming favourites in their quest for an unprecedented eighth final appearance when they take on South Africa in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Australia have now made it to the semi-finals of the global T20 tournament in all its nine editions held so far since 2009 in England.

The six-time champions take on the Proteas women in a last-four clash in what seems to be a repeat of the summit showdown during the 2023 edition in South Africa, which the Southern Stars won by 19 runs.

Going by pure statistic, South Africa are no match for Australia who have won nine out of the 10 WT20I games, with the former's only win coming in January this year.

The head-to-head record at Women's T20 World Cup is even more intimidating as Australia have won all the seven encounters.

The best part about the current Australian team is the core which has remained intact for years now with only Meg Lanning retiring from international cricket.