'Hurt' Rohit admits misjudgement of conditions on second day of first Test against New Zealand



We felt there was no grass on the surface. We thought it would do whatever it has to do in the first couple of sessions and then it is going to take turn as the game goes on. The first session is always critical and then the wicket tends to settle down and the spinners come into play. And Kuldeep (Yadav) is somebody who has bowled well on flat surfaces and he has picked up wickets.

We expected the pitch to be a little flatter than what it turned out to be. So, clearly a misjudgment of the pitch. Obviously, I didn't read the pitch well enough. I'm hurting because I was the one who made that call (to bat).

