Cricket

'Hurt' Rohit admits misjudgement of conditions on second day of first Test against New Zealand

We felt there was no grass on the surface and thought it would do whatever it has to do in the first couple of sessions and then it is going to take turn as the game goes on, pointed out the Indian captain.
India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant being attended by a team official after an injury on the second day of the first test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.
India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant being attended by a team official after an injury on the second day of the first test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.(Photo | PTI)
Swaroop Swaminathan
Updated on
2 min read

BENGALURU: Minutes after one of the worst days of Rohit Sharma's reign as Test captain, it was revealed that the captain would himself be addressing the press. Usually, the captain and chief coach appear only before and/or after the match. So, this was a significant deviation.

At the conference, Sharma revealed that he was 'hurting' as he was the one who had made the 'judgment' to bat first. He also explained the thought process behind Virat Kohli at No. 3.

Excerpts:

On batting first


We felt there was no grass on the surface. We thought it would do whatever it has to do in the first couple of sessions and then it is going to take turn as the game goes on. The first session is always critical and then the wicket tends to settle down and the spinners come into play. And Kuldeep (Yadav) is somebody who has bowled well on flat surfaces and he has picked up wickets.

We expected the pitch to be a little flatter than what it turned out to be. So, clearly a misjudgment of the pitch. Obviously, I didn't read the pitch well enough. I'm hurting because I was the one who made that call (to bat).

On Kohli at No. 3 and Sarfaraz at 4

The experienced players are the ones who have to take that extra responsibility. This time, it was Virat. We asked him whether he can bat at No. 3, he was ready. We wanted to give Sarfaraz the position that he usually bats, 4, 5, 6 maybe. But we didn't want to change Rishabh (Pant) and KL. Hence, Sarfaraz went at No. 4 and Virat was at No. 3.

On Pant's knee

The ball hit his knee-cap, the same knee he had the surgery on. He has got a bit of swelling and the muscles are a little tender at this point. It's a precautionary measure. We do want to take a risk, but Rishabh doesn't. That was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, we will see him on the field tomorrow (Friday).

India's wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant being attended by a team official after an injury on the second day of the first test match between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru.
Ind vs NZ: In overcast conditions, hosts' decision to bat first comes up cropper as they set unwanted batting record
Rohit Sharma
India vs New Zealand first Test
Rishab pant injury

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com