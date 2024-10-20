Invincible no more? New Zealand hand reality check with historic victory

BENGALURU: 2024 will go down as the year of the big Test shocks. Shamar Joseph skittled through Australia in Brisbane in January. Bangladesh twice beat Pakistan in Pakistan in August and September. The Richter Scale would have given a substantial reading.

But there's a case to argue that the result in Bengaluru - New Zealand beating India in India for the first time since November 1988 - is right up there.

India had warmed up to the challenge of the Black Caps with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh, including one which was achieved inside seven sessions. On the other hand, New Zealand had a mixed build up to the campaign.

Last month, no play was possible in a Test in India against Afghanistan. Following that, they were blanked 2-0 in a series against Sri Lanka, one of which was an innings defeat. Post that series, Tim Southee resigned from captaincy.

Tom Latham, who had led the side on nine previous occasions, was asked to take control of a ship with a dodgy compass. To compound matters, Kane Williamson, making runs for fun, was ruled out of the first Test. This was pretty much going to be improbable for the Kiwis. That first session on Day Two made that thought redundant.