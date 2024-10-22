Sarfaraz vs Rahul for one spot

While Rahul, at least in the recent past, has not publicly spoken about his preferred spot in the line-up, there aren't too many spots left for him. All elite teams have at least one southpaw and that's even before you start computing the impact Yashasvi Jaiswal has had in his nascent Test career.

Rohit Sharma is the captain and picks himself. After a rocky start to the year, Gill has made his way back as the de-facto No. 3.

That leaves Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rahul himself for the three other spots before the all-rounders. Kohli and Pant pick themselves for obvious reasons. With Gill and Pant expected to feature in the Pune Test, it leaves Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan to fill one spot in the middle-order.

Considering the impact the latter has had in his inaugural year (three 50s and a 150 in seven innings), it's hard to envisage Sarfaraz being asked to carry the drinks again. It's why Rahul is doing the tightrope dance ahead of a big 10 months of Test cricket for the national team.

It was interesting listening to Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach, when he had come for the mandatory matchday minus two press conference ahead of the second Test at the MCA Stadium.

"Yeah, there's no point in sugarcoating it, there's a fight for a spot," he said when speaking about the battle between Sarfaraz and Rahul for the one remaining specialist batter's spot. "Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test (and) said how many balls do you play (and) miss at? He didn't play at (and) miss at one ball and that's what tends to happen when you are not getting runs.